Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization

Associated Press (AP) — People 21 and over in Virginia could legally possess and grow small amounts of marijuana beginning in July under changes the governor is proposing to legislation the General Assembly passed earlier this year. That timeline is about three years faster than the original legislation. Racial justice advocates and some fellow Democrats had called on Gov. Ralph Northam to speed up the timeline for legalization. Retail sales won’t go into effect until 2024 under the bill. Lawmakers will convene in April to consider Northam’s proposed amendments.