UN: Shipwreck off Libya leaves 2 women, 3 children drowned

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. official says two women and three children have drowned after a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya. She said Wednesday a fishing boat and Libya’s coast guard managed to rescue some 77 migrants who were on the vessel and return them to shore. Tuesday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. More than 55 migrants were reported dead last month off Libya. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.