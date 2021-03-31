Turkish high court rejects bid to close opposition party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the country’s highest court has rejected an indictment by a top prosecutor who is seeking to disband the country’s pro-Kurdish party for alleged links to Kurdish militants. Constitutional Court justices on Wednesday ruled to return the indictment against he People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, to the prosecutor’s office citing procedural deficiencies. The prosecutor is expected to fix the deficiencies before petitioning the court again. He had filed a case against the third largest party in Parliament earlier this month, sparking international criticism and deepened concerns over a democratic backslide in Turkey. The HDP which insists that the case against it is politically motivated.