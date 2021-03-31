Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime. The arrest announced early Wednesday comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday. Police in a statement identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot and said the New York City man was living at a hotel that serves as a homeless shelter a few blocks from the scene of the attack. Police say he faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault. The 65-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries.