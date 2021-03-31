Sports cards have gone virtual, and in a big way

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Just a few months ago, almost no one would have paid actual money for a digital image that could be copied for free. But sports trading cards have gone convincingly virtual thanks to a clever use of the technology that underlies Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies. These virtual collectible cards — spinning, floating digital cubes that each feature a video highlight of an NBA player — typically cost $10 to $20 on the trading site Top Shot, created by a Canadian startup and the NBA. But a LeBron James dunk highlight that’s easy to find on the internet for free recently sold for $210,000.