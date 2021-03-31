San Francisco school board member sues over tweet response

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former vice president of San Francisco’s school board is suing the district and her colleagues after they voted to strip her of the position because of tweets she wrote in 2016 that said Asian Americans used ‘’white supremacist” thinking. The San Francisco Chronicle says Alison Collins filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court, alleging violation of her constitutional rights including free speech. She is seeking nearly $30 million. The board last week voted to strip Collins of the vice presidency and committee positions after tweets surfaced in which she said many Asian Americans “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.‘”