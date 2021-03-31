San Francisco police arrest man who threatened Asian woman

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say they arrested a man who repeatedly threatened an Asian American woman inside a San Francisco bakery and in one instance mimicked a gun with his hand and simulated shooting the people inside. Authorities said Wednesday that the 45-year-old man was arrested a day earlier near the business in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The woman first called officers Sunday when she accused Hunter of entering the bakery and threatening to “shoot Chinese people.” She called them again Tuesday when he returned and mimicked a gun with his hand. The arrest comes amid an increase in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.