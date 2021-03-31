Police: Man lost consciousness and died shortly after arrest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who lost consciousness and died after being arrested in a northwest Louisiana city. A news release sent Tuesday night says Bossier City police officers had been sent to a business about 11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a stolen vehicle report. The statement said an ambulance was called shortly after the man was arrested because he’d lost consciousness, and he died at the scene. He’s identified as Billy Ray Hill of Bossier City. Trooper First Class Brent Hardy says Hill was Black but did not give the races of the arresting officers.