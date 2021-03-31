NYT reporters writing young person’s edition of ‘She Said’

NEW YORK (AP) — An acclaimed book by two New York Times journalists who won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein is coming out in an edition for young people. “Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting” is by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. It will be published Sept. 14 by Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. In 2019, Kantor and Twohey released “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” Their reporting is widely credited with helping to revive the #MeToo movement.