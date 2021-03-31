New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of New Zealand’s most well-known businessmen has pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse images, including some of children as young as 2. Ron Brierley’s pleas on three charges in an Australian court have sparked a rarely invoked procedure to strip him of the knighthood he received more than 30 years ago. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was initiating the forfeiture process for the honor, which requires approval from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Brierley faces a maximum 10 years in prison when he is sentenced. His investment company is one of New Zealand’s largest corporations, and Brierley is among the nation’s wealthiest people.