Mexican electoral court: President can’t praise achievements

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral tribunal has ruled that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot talk about his administration’s achievements during the campaign leading up to June 6 mid-term elections. The court’s ruling Wednesday places the president in a tough spot. He has held news conferences almost every weekday since he took office in late 2018. During the hundreds of roughly two-hour daily press briefings, he routinely talks about progress on his pet projects. However, the court ruled that all government officials must “avoid things that constitute political, personal or electoral propaganda, government achievements” that might influence the outcome of the elections.