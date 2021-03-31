Man pleads guilty to stalking, killing estranged wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Indiana man has been convicted of stalking his estranged wife to Florida, shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee. Court records show that 62-year-old Jarvis Wayne Madison, of New Albany, Indiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death. He faces life in prison at his June 14 sentencing. According to court documents, Madison’s wife fled to Florida after an attack in November 2016. Officials say Madison followed her, watched her relatives’ home until she left alone to go jogging and then shot her three times. Investigators say he was eventually arrested in Kentucky after burying the body in Tennessee.