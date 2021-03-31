Kosovo’s top diplomat calls Jerusalem embassy ‘a done deal’

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s new foreign minister says she considers the opening of the country’s embassy in Jerusalem to be “a done deal.” Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla was asked during a Tuesday night interview about the pressure Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put on Kosovo’s government to reconsider the embassy to Israel the Balkan nation recently established in Jerusalem. Gervalla said a change was unlikely because Kosovo “cannot get involved in diplomatic adventures to reconsider an issue that already has ended.” Kosovo established diplomatic ties with Israel on Feb. 1, and earlier this month became the first European country and the first Muslim-majority one to establish an embassy in the western part of Jerusalem.