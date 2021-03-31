Judge: Man who killed library patron was mentally ill

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing a woman studying to become a doctor at a public library and injuring a man who came to her aid has been found not criminally responsible because of his mental illness. Jeffery Yao was sent to a state mental health facility by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Kathe Tuttman after a one-day jury-waived trial Wednesday. Authorities say the 27-year-old Winchester man stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife in the Winchester public library in February 2018. His attorney says he was a paranoid schizophrenic who was hearing voices at the time.