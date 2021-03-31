Skip to Content

In Dubai, an art show’s return reflects city’s new normal

11:05 pm AP - National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An art show’s return to Dubai is a sign of efforts to reinvigorate this city-state’s social scene and economy. Art Dubai returned this week to the skyscraper-studded city it calls home, becoming one of the first in-person art international fairs of 2021. The pandemic can be seen not only in the social-distancing signs and hand sanitizer dispensers at the venue, but also in the art. Those worried about being around a crowd can take a virtual tour of the fair from home. Some of the art exhibits are even teleconferencing into the event, with galleries unable to travel to Dubai connecting to visitors via video. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content