Holy days arrive for the faithful as pandemic eases in US

For Christians across the U.S., Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation sees rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if still observing restrictions, many churches may draw the largest numbers of in-person worshippers in months. It’s a season of major holy days for other faiths as well. Jews are observing Passover, and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins soon. The Rev. Meredith Mills of Houston’s Westminster United Methodist Church says vaccines are making many people more comfortable about worshipping in person: “It almost feels like we’ve been in Lent for a year, and we are ready for Easter.”