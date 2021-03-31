Gunfire in Niger’s capital days before inauguration ceremony

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Residents of Niger’s capital say there was gunfire early Wednesday not far from the presidential palace. The development has raised fears of a coup attempt amid deepening instability in the West African nation long under attack by Islamic extremists. The reports of gunfire come two days before President Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration. The shooting went on for more than 15 minutes, residents of Niamey said, but calm had returned to the city afterward.