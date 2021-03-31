Greece relaxes some lockdown measures, despite virus surge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has announced it is relaxing some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November, with retail stores, bars and restaurants shut, and people only allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons. Despite the measures, the country has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, with a record high 4,340 new daily cases on Tuesday. On Wednesday a further 3,616 cases and 76 deaths were announced, bringing the total confirmed cases to over 263,600, with over 8,000 deaths in this country of 11 million.