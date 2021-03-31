Gaza man says Hamas forced him to divorce after torture

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Gaza activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Aman says he eventually caved into the pressure. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again. His experience underlines the tough constraints on free expression in the Hamas-ruled territory.