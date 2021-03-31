Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment. They’ve been holding hearings to listen to experts in the field and top-ranking administration officials and introducing scores of bills. And now the hard part begins, cobbling together something that can pass such a closely divided House and Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill passed. But Republicans are skeptical and sharply critical of the plan announced Wednesday, particularly Biden’s effort to increase corporate taxes to help pay for the measure.