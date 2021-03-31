Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden plans to hold his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, in what is a presidential rite of passage. This session will be used to promote his new infrastructure plan. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the gathering will have a very different look from Cabinet meetings held by Biden’s predecessors. The Cabinet won’t meet in the room that bears its name. Instead, the meeting will take place in the more spacious East Room to allow for social distancing. All attendees, including the president, will wear masks. And the afternoon gathering probably won’t include the over-the-top tributes to the chief executive that came to define the Cabinet meetings held by President Donald Trump.