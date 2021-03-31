Amid AstraZeneca setback, Germany banks on homegrown vaccine

MARBURG, Germany (AP) — A German company is gearing up for mass production of its groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech says it is raising its estimate of how many doses it can produce at its facility in the town of Marburg. That is up from 700 million under an early forecast. It can’t come soon enough. Germany and Europe are trying to get a sluggish vaccination campaign moving faster. Some 400 workers are scaling up production to mass scale wearing extensive protective clothing and equipment to prevent contamination of the fragile messenger RNA, the main ingredient in the company’s pioneering vaccine.