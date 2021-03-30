Turkmenistan: Autocratic president gets a seat in parliament

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has got a parliament seat, a move seen as part of his efforts to further tighten his already overwhelming control of the energy-rich Central Asian nation. The president became a member of the upper chamber of parliament in Sunday’s balloting in which 231 electors from across the country filled 48 house seats. The election commission chief announced the president’s election in remarks carried Tuesday by the official daily Neutral Turkmenistan. The vote follows last fall’s constitutional reform that created a bicameral parliament. Last month, the president also promoted his only son to be a deputy prime minister in a move seen as laying the basis for a political dynasty in the country.