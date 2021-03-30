Mexican soldiers seized after Guatemalan killed near border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican and Guatemalan officials say that some 300 residents of a remote stretch of the countries’ border held 15 Mexican soldiers captive for hours after one of the soldiers shot and killed a Guatemalan citizen at a checkpoint. Mexico’s defense secretary said Tuesday the events stemmed from “an erroneous reaction on the part of military personnel” who fired on a vehicle reversing away from a checkpoint on Monday. The soldiers, three vehicles and 17 guns were released after Mexican officials agreed to economic reparations and legal proceedings against those responsible.