Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame. Messier’s memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. Messier, 60, will write about being the son of a hockey player and coach, Doug Messier; a teammate of Wayne Gretzky on the Edmonton Oilers and captain of the New York Rangers, among other highlights. In 2007, the NHL started the Mark Messier Leadership Award for setting an example on and off the ice.