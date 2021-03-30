ICC holds reparations ceremony for Timbuktu mausoleums

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities say funds from the International Criminal Court will now be used to further protect mausoleums that had been destroyed in Timbuktu by Islamic extremists and then reconstructed. On Tuesday, the ICC held a ceremony during which a symbolic payment of 1 euro was made to Malian authorities. The mausoleums destroyed in 2012 were later restored, and now money from an ICC victims’ fund will be used to keep them secure. The funds totaling about 2.7 million euros ($3.14 million) were provided after the Islamic extremist convicted at the ICC was declared indigent by the court. Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for attacking mausoleums and a mosque door in Timbuktu.