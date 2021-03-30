GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates

President Joe Biden’s pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus are being largely ignored.

Several Republican governors are staying on track to drop the requirement in their states.

On Monday, Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this is no time to relax safety measures.

In a call on Tuesday with governors, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky buttressed that message by citing national COVID-19 trends.

She said the seven-day average of 61,000 new COVID-19 cases per day is up 13%, and the seven-day average of deaths is up 6%.