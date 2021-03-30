France rejects UN report its forces targeted Mali wedding

PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry categorically rejected on Tuesday that its forces in Mali attacked and killed civilians attending a village wedding fete, as a U.N. investigation concluded. A ministry statement took issue with the report’s methodology, notably saying that it relies on local witnesses who are not identified nor the conditions under which the testimony was taken. The Jan. 3 strike in the region of Bounti killed at least 20 people, which the French said were Islamist extremists while witnesses said the dead were wedding guests taken out in a strike. The contradictions gave way to an investigation.