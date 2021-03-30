Florida man guilty of setting store on fire during unrest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of setting fire to a sporting goods store and shopping center in Tampa during unrest that followed protests over the death of George Floyd last year. Court records show 20-year-old Terrance Lee Hester Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. He faces between five and 20 years in prison. Officials say surveillance video shows Hester throwing a flaming piece of cloth into a Champs Sports store through a broken window last May. The damage to the store and other businesses in the plaza was estimated at $1.25 million.