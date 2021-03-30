EU, UN hold talks to tackle Syria’s humanitarian crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and dozens of nations are holding virtual talks to help tackle the humanitarian crisis deepening in Syria and neighboring countries. The annual pledging event on Tuesday is co-hosted by the United Nations. Syria’s civil war has entered its 11th year without a political solution in sight. The decade of bloodshed has killed more than a half million people and sparked a refugee exodus that has destabilized neighboring countries and impacted Europe. The U.N. says 13.4 million people in Syria — which is more than half the country’s pre-war population — need assistance. That’s a 20% increase from last year.