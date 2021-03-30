Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — High winds are hampering firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The wildfires have forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed Mount Rushmore. Three separate wildfires are burning northwest of Rapid City. The largest is near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the Schroeder Road fire has crossed into two neighborhoods near Rapid City. Officials say at least one home has been destroyed. Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, including one inside the grounds of Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The monument and some surrounding roads are closed.