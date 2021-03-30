BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they’ve experienced it

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The band said their own painful encounters with racism included “expletives” and being “mocked for the way” they look. Their statement shared on Twitter noted recent attacks against people with Asian heritage in the United States. The band said that although the discrimination they endured is “inconsequential” compared to those events, they felt the need to speak out. “What’s happening right now cannot be disassociated from our identity as Asians.” BTS is one of the first South Korean bands to openly condemn anti-Asian racism. K-pop bands are known to be careful about maintaining personas created by their labels and avoiding touchy subjects.