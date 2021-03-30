Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom. Blinken said Tuesday that he was “decisively” repudiating a report that called for American diplomats to focus primarily on those issues in their dealings with foreign governments. Blinken dismissed the findings of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights, calling it “unbalanced.” Human rights advocates had condemned the report for ignoring reproductive and LGBTQ rights when Pompeo unveiled it last year.