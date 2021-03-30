Birds as revelations: Atwood writes foreword for Gibson book

NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Atwood’s latest project isn’t one of her own books but a popular book by her late partner, Graeme Gibson. “The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany” is an illustrated compilation of folktales, poems, fiction and nonfiction that Gibson had assembled. It was originally published in 2005 and was a surprise best-seller then. It has been reissued with a new foreword by Atwood. She calls birdwatching a pursuit that she and Gibson enjoyed together. “The Bedside Book of Birds” is divided into nine sections that center on such themes as birds as omens, as revelations, as avengers and as mysteries.