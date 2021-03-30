Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil the first phase of what he calls his “Build Back Better” package. In a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh, the president will discuss details of a plan that would unleash $2 trillion in new spending on four main hard infrastructure categories. They are transportation and public water, health and broadband systems as well as community care for seniors and innovation research and development. That’s according to people familiar with the proposal. The next phase of Biden’s plan would spend still more money on soft infrastructure investments in child care, family tax credits and other domestic programs.