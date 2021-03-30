Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

LONDON (AP) — The pandemic has dealt a blow to London’s tourism industry, which employs one in seven of the capital’s workers. Even top attractions like the Tower of London have struggled as COVID-19 curtailed international tourism. After enduring three national lockdowns, attractions and hospitality businesses in London are making tentative plans to reopen from mid-May. But deep uncertainty about the coronavirus remains. With quarantine requirements and travel restrictions still in place everywhere and Europe battling a new surge of infections, many are bracing for another bleak year. Industry experts are confident tourists will return eventually, but a big question mark is whether business travel will ever be the same again.