2 Iowa State students who died when boat capsized identified

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State students who died when a school crew club boat capsized have been identified. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office and Iowa State police said Tuesday the students were 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David, of Washington D.C., and 19-year-old Derek Nanni, of Normal, Illinois. They died during practice Sunday on Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames, Iowa. Three other members of the crew were rescued by people who lived around the lake. Their names have not been released. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.