Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors at the trial of Derek Chauvin played a video showing white former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds as the Black man pleaded for his life and went limp.

The video posted to Facebook soon after Floyd’s arrest by a bystander shows Chauvin pinning Floyd at the officers’ squad car and ignoring onlooker shouts to get off him.

Chauvin’s trial Monday began Monday with prosecutor Jerry Blackwell telling jurors that Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went motionless.

He said Chauvin also pointed Mace at a first responder who wanted to help Floyd. The widely seen video sparked waves of outrage across the U.S. and beyond.