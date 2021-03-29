US eases student loan relief for those with disabilities

The U.S. Education Department is temporarily relaxing the rules of a student loan forgiveness program that’s meant to help people with disabilities but that critics say carries overly burdensome rules. For the rest of the pandemic, borrowers with disabilities that make them eligible for loan forgiveness will not be required to submit proof that their earnings stay below certain levels. More than 40,000 who lost loan relief because they failed to provide proof of their earnings will get their loans canceled. The action was seen as a disappointment by advocates who want a total overhaul of the program. The Biden administration said it is considering other changes.