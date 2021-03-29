Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

PRAGUE (AP) — Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the country’s richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56. Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accident on Saturday. One person survived. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has offered his condolences to the family. He has called it “an unbelievable tragedy.” Kellner was a majority owner of the PPF Group, an international investment company. His wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion. PPF Group confirmed his death.