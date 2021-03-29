Tennessee floods claim fifth victim; more rain on the way

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Flash flooding in Tennessee has claimed a fifth victim after authorities said a man drove his car around barricades and apparently drowned. Cheatham County Emergency Management Director Edwin Hogan says the latest death occurred Sunday night in Ashland City, just west of Nashville. He says a man in his 60s ignored a sign warning of flooding and went into high water. Four others died in Nashville and dozens more had to be rescued after the city received more than seven inches of rain. The National Weather Service says up to two inches of rain could fall in parts of Tennessee on Tuesday night and Wednesday.