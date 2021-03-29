Suez Canal blockage adds to pressure points in global trade

The plight of a mammoth container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal has highlighted still more pressure points in global trade, a year after supply chains were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Salvage teams have managed to free the Ever Given, but it is unclear when ship traffic through the critical trade gateway will return to normal. Economists say the Ever Given’s disruption of shipping through the Suez Canal probably won’t have an impact on global trade for more than a few weeks. But it’s another wake-up call for companies that have set up their business to rely on supply chains with little room for error.