Search resumes for Iowa State student after boating accident

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The search has resumed for a missing Iowa State University student a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing another crew member. The university says the students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized. Three were rescued and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day. The search for the missing student was called off Sunday night. The names of the students have not been released. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization. Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles north of Ames.