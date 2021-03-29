Pakistan’s president says he’s positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s president says he has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement Monday came hours after the government imposed a partial lockdown in high-risk areas in the country amid a sharp spike in new cases. Arif Alvi said on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having his first dose of vaccine on March 15. He was due for a second dose in a week. “Please continue to be careful,” he urged people. The development comes nine days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Khan also tested positive days after receiving his first dose of vaccine.