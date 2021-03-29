Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Outrage is growing in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities say an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said Monday that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. She let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her. Salazar was face down on the street and barefoot. Her feet flailed. Then three other officers are seen standing around her motionless body still facedown, chatting casually. Later, three officers lift her still handcuffed body into the back of a police pickup truck and drive away.