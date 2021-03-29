One Good Thing: A Singapore skyline view for migrant workers

SINGAPORE (AP) — Migrant workers are getting a bird’s eye view of Singapore, with the public’s help. The ItsRainingRaincoats initiative asked Singaporeans to donate tourism vouchers they’ve received from the government to the workers. They did, by the thousands. Migrant workers in dormitories accounted for many of Singapore’s coronavirus cases, and their movements are still restricted. So riding a Ferris wheel and seeing other attractions was a welcome diversion. Ganesan Thivagar and his dormitory mates didn’t mind the rain when they got their chance to ride the Singapore Flyer. Thivagar marveled at how the skyline had changed over the years and snapped photos to send home to India.