NYPD: Elderly Asian American woman assaulted, suspect sought

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department says an elderly Asian American woman was attacked by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by. Police say the 65-year-old woman was walking along 43rd street when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground. Police say the man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian statements at her. Surveillance footage shows the man causally walking away from the scene while onlookers watched. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.