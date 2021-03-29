Skip to Content

Number of foreigners moving to Germany hits 10-year low

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that the number of foreigners living in Germany increased by 1.8% last year, the lowest rate in a decade. The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that the foreign-born population rose by about 204,000 to 11.4 million in a year when Germany and other countries in Europe and beyond were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Net immigration decreased by 31% compared with 2019. Germany’s overall population stands at 83 million. The number of foreigners moving to Germany in 2020 from countries outside the European Union declined by more than half.

