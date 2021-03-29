Hundreds evacuated after fire at Indonesian oil refinery

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than 900 people from a nearby village have been evacuated after a massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in Indonesia’s West Java province. Officials say about 20 people were injured, including several villagers who suffered burns while passing through the area. The chief executive officer of state oil giant Pertamina says firefighters are still battling the blaze and attempting to cool down the area to prevent it from spreading. She says the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Pertamina officials say there was lightning and heavy rain at the time the fire broke out.