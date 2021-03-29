Georgia nears limiting citizen arrests after Black man slain

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Senate has voted 52-1 for a bill to overhaul the state’s citizen’s arrest law. The move comes more than a year after a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was fatally shot after a pursuit by armed white men. The bill would generally bar bystanders and witnesses from making arrests. It now goes back to the House because senators amended the measure to allow more business owners to detain suspected thieves. Supporters say Arbery’s fatal shooting last year showed the need for change. Two of the three men charged with murder in Arbery’s death had said they were attempting a citizen’s arrest, suspecting a burglary. Prosecutors say Arbery stole nothing and was out jogging when the men pursued him.